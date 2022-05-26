Diametric Capital LP Takes $317,000 Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.16% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director David T. Pearson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $127.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.34. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

