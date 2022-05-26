Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,217.72 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $90,217.72 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,963.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.86 or 0.06058824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00214218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00610940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00637121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00077081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,935,738 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

