Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 239.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $19.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

DDS stock opened at $265.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.46. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $128.40 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

