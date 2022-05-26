Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Rating) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.52). 1,092,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.50).
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (LON:DGOC)
Featured Stories
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.