DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.
DMC Global stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
