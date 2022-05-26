DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital cut their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

DMC Global stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $533.44 million, a P/E ratio of -37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

