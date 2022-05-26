DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. DocGo has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

