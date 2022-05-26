DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. 3,545,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,687. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

