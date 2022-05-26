DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). DoorDash posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.52.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,996 shares of company stock worth $42,000,161. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DoorDash by 834.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,998 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 121,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DASH opened at $68.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

