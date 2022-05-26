Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.77

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 26211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.