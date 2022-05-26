Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.77

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 26211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.