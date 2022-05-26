Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Stock Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 2.32% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

DGNU stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

