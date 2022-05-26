Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

