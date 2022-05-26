Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) is Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands comprises about 6.9% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Driven Brands worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Driven Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of DRVN traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,071. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.