DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 264,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DT Midstream by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

