DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00013025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

