DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70M-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of DXC traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.17. 198,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

