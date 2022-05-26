Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.00 million-$263.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.10 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE DT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.42. 71,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.29, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $136,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,266,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,660,000 after purchasing an additional 396,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

