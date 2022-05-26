E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jarett Janik purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,639.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

