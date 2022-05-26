eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,450. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 million, a P/E ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eGain by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of eGain by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 353,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.