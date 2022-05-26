Einsteinium Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $3,135.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00217473 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006812 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,588,720 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

