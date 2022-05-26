Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.58.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $307.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,287,868 shares of company stock valued at $368,331,582. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 24.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 221.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

