Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

EARN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

