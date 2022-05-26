Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

