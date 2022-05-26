Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Enbridge by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 101,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.