Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 152,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,478. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.