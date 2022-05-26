Enecuum (ENQ) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $360,463.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enecuum has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,506.95 or 1.00011185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,839,176 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars.

