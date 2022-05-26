Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $110.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $105.27 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

