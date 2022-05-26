Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,877 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 181,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

