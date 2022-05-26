Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 101.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.