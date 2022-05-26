Enterprise Financial Services Corp Invests $231,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 57.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock worth $9,743,637 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $504.78 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

