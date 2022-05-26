Enterprise Financial Services Corp Makes New $219,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

