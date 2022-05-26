Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.67

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 11764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

