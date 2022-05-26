Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE ENV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 457,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. Envestnet has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Envestnet by 50.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

