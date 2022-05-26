Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,771,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at $14,009,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

