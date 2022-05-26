Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $183.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,131. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

