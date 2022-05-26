Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

