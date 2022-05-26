Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.00 ($47.87) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.30) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.06) to €47.00 ($50.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $16.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.5604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.