Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

ESCA stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Escalade has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Escalade by 225.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Escalade by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

