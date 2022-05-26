ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE ESE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,247. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

