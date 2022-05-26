ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.11. 25,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,135. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESS Tech will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

