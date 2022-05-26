ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 1,220,642 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 7.50% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $28,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 188,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 925,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,061. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $459.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.