ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 53,417 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 101,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,001,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $188,864,000 after buying an additional 151,080 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,665,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.