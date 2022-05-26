ETF Managers Group LLC Has $44.80 Million Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,142 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $44,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,317 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,014,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,016 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 1,492,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,598. The company has a quick ratio of 25.50, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

