ETF Managers Group LLC Has $51.52 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,821 shares during the period. Tenable comprises 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.86% of Tenable worth $51,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 862,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,806. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,368. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

