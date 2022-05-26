ETF Managers Group LLC Has $64.14 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fortinet worth $64,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,681 shares of company stock worth $1,324,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $6.98 on Thursday, hitting $294.30. 1,242,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.67 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.