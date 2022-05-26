ETF Managers Group LLC Has $74.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,095 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after buying an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,022,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,286,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,178,307. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

