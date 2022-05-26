ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $35,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.13. 5,926,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

