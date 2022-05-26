ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47,888 shares during the period. Splunk makes up approximately 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.27% of Splunk worth $49,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $8.88 on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,031,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

