ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 26,289 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $46,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 2,822.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 305,133 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KNBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $709,738. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 992,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,781. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -150.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.