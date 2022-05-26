ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 42,340 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,340 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 259,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. 442,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.