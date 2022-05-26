ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 66,508 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after buying an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after purchasing an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. 1,471,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,223. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.